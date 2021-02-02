RHS Financial LLC Purchases 33,622 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 397,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $798,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,444. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

