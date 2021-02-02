RHS Financial LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 285,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

