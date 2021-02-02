RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AudioCodes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.