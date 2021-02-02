RHS Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

