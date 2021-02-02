RHS Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $234.59. 298,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

