Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3,501.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 989,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 962,300 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.