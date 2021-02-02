Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

