Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

