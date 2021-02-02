Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $33,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

