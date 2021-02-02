Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

