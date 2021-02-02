Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

