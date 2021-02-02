Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYES traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 16,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.