Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) PT Raised to $6.00

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

