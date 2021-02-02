Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,077 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

