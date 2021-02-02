Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.