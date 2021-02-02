Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.58 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,667 shares of company stock valued at $58,774,875. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

