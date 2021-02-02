Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.