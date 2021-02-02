Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.73 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

TMUS stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

