Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

