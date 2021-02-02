Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,852 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Helen of Troy worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $245.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

