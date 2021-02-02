Robert Half International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE RHI opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

