Rocket Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:RKT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 2nd

Rocket Companies’ (NYSE:RKT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rocket Companies had issued 100,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Rocket Companies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

