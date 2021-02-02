Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.00.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$58.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$46.81 and a one year high of C$66.87. The company has a market cap of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

