Roth Capital Increases Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $170.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.63.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.