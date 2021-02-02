Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of The New York Times worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The New York Times by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The New York Times by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYT opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

