Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $196,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

