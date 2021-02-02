Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,165 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

