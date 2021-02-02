Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.81 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

