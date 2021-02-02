Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $74.70 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,238 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $74,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

