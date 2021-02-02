Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

