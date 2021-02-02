Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.