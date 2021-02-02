Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of RPM International worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

NYSE RPM opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.