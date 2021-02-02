Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Trade Desk worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $831.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,717 shares of company stock valued at $116,412,019 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

