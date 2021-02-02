Royale Finance One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $1.42 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00144159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038165 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

