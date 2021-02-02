Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.75. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.