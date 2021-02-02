Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

