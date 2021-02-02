Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

