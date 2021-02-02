Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of R traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 12,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,492. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

