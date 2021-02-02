Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,310 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 809,536 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,033,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

