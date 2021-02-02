Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $199,141.67 and $752.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,648.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.00 or 0.04144536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00411033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.84 or 0.01214611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00514984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00424175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00266870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021800 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,145,752 coins and its circulating supply is 27,028,440 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

