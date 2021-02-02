Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.92% and a return on equity of 727.74%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.1884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.