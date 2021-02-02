Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $79.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 644.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.