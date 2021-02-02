Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

