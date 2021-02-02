salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

