Salzhauer Michael Acquires 8,339 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for 2.4% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,442. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $468.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

