Salzhauer Michael Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

