Salzhauer Michael Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

