Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Trading 10% Higher

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)’s stock price was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

About Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

