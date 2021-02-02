Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.15. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 19,643 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.