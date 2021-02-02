Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

SANM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 434,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

